Mystery rash sends hundreds of Boyd County students to new building

A mystery rash has one local school district moving about 500 students out of theeeeir school building permanently.

13 news is working for you, getting answers at a school district forced to make some tough decisions.

Marilyn Seranno told us. "It was an itchy, allergic reaction and when I got home it was gone."

Seranno and Russ Foster are 2 of the 5 or so teachers and 25 or so students who suffered a basic skin rash.

The sporadic outbreak began last November at the Boyd County Middle School.

That building is under major renovation.

Russ Foster told 13 News, "It started when the construction began next to my room. Other teachers noticed I had a rash and a red neck. It went away when I got home and I haven't had it since."

Last week, the school district decided to move the remaining 490 7th and 8th graders. They join the 6th graders already at the old high school building.

All will stay here until the middle school renovations are complete.

School Administrator Bill Boblett told 13 News, "I don't know if it's the building, maybe the construction. No one knows what's going on. We've done a lot of testing."

Boyd County Schools has consulted with the local health dept., the state epidemiologist, air and water quality testing, an environmentalist, and had the state HVAC team in.

And no one has pinpointed the cause of the rash

Health dept officials said they don't feel this is a communicable or anywhere near serious type of rash.

Epidemiologist Kristy Bolen told us, "We've not seen any type of transfer from student to student or student to teacher. It does appear to be an environmental exposure of some sort."

School staffers say moving about 500 students from one building to another in 5 days errors on the side of safety.

Marilyn Serrano said," I would have no problem bringing my granddaughter here; she's been in both buildings. The kids have been wonderful. On the outside, chaos and construction but inside there's learning going on.

School officials say with all the students now gone, Boyd County Middle School renovations can likely be finished before the late fall 2017 completion date