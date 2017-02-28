New Drive-In Theater Announced for Boone County, WV

A new drive-in movie theater is coming soon to Boone County, WV.

Joshua Nelson of J. Nelson Capital and Joshua Scott of J. Scott Capital and Development announced today that they plan to open an "open air cinema" in Danville, WV.

The name of the theater will be "Silver Screen Outdoor Cinema" and is expected to open this April.

“We are so excited to be bringing this to an area that could use more in the area of recreation, and to be able to offer a family friendly environment at a great price. We are working with the City of Danville and greatly appreciate all of their help. We look forward to being great community partners," said Nelson.

The theater is set to be constructed south of Danville at 78 Iron Lane, behind the the Moose Lodge.

If you have any questions about the new theater, you can contact Joshua Nelson at (304)-792-0229.