West Virginia Lawmakers React to Gov. Justice Budget Updates

Reactions are definitely mixed to the latest budget proposal offered by Governor Justice. The Governor's road plan remains popular, especially since the 10 cent gasoline tax increase has been scaled back to 4 and a half cents.

"I think the governor is looking at  it that some people are against raising the gas tax so high, so I think we can come to a happy medium and still balance the budget, that's a good thing," said Del. Linda Longstreth, (D) Marion.

Another tax increase that may have a chance, is an additional 50 cents on a pack of cigarettes. Even some Republicans are saying yes.

"Cigarettes are devastating. I am a former smoker. And I can tell you how hard it was to quit smoking. And I don't have an objection to 50cents more on a pack," said Del. Chuck Romine, (R) Cabell.

But that's about where any unity ends. Many in the GOP are 'saying no' to most new taxes, including a scaled back sales tax-hike and increased fees at the DMV.

"The reality is that we are not going to build this economy by taxing it to death. We need to find a way to trim our government, and live within our means and to in fact expand this economy," said Del. Marty Gearheart, (R) Mercer.

Many Democrats are asking the Republican House and Senate leaders to put forth a spending plan of their own, as the legislative clock is ticking.

"We have no viable revenue measure; very little short term money. I'm becoming increasingly concerned that this is headed off a cliff," said Del. Mick Bates, (D) Raleigh.

The Governor says his revised budget will actually produce a surplus.

"As lawmakers continue to work toward a balanced budget, they have now completed 21 days of their 60-day legislative session," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

