Trump Says He's Open to 'Compromise' Immigration Bill

France, Germany, Italy issue a joint statement saying the Paris climate accord can't be renegotiated.
Former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey is set to testify in front of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe."
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A proposed Ohio bill would mean a person wouldn’t have to retreat if they shot someone in self-defense.
Water quality service fees will be increasing for some customers in West Virginia.
Nearly a year ago, executives with Ranger Scientific LLC announced plans to bring a large industrial facility to a reclaimed surface mine site in West Virginia.
The topic of funeral expenses after the death of a loved one can be an uncomfortable conversation, but a necessary one. West Virginia funeral director Fred Kitchen said there's an alarming trend that makes the topic even more complicated to address.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
PERRY, Iowa – Five members of an extended family are charged in connection with the death of a a teen girl who weighed 56 pounds, reports CBS affiliate KCCI. The girl's adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray, were on a trip to Disney World when 15-year-old Sabrina Ray was found dead May 12, reports the Des Moines Resgister. They are charged with kidnapping, child endangerment resulting in death and child neglect.
The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
A mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom that local experts say is not native to the United States. She posted on Facebook that she was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom when she spotted it.
Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate the suspect was nude, possibly under the influence of drugs and may still be in the area. Anyone who sees the suspect is cautioned not approach.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
An armed man has been fatally shot by law enforcement officers in West Virginia.
Neighbors are on edge in one neighborhood after finding bags filled with candy at their homes. And inside those bags is information on how to join the KKK.
After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.
