Fugitive Arrested In Fayette County

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Darnell Mitchell, the fugitive who fled from law enforcement earlier today in the Mount Hope area has been apprehended.

After a fugitive wanted in 3 counties fled on foot from a traffic stop in the Mount Hope area earlier this afternoon, officers and K-9s spent several hours tracking and chasing this suspect through rugged terrain surrounding the Mount Hope area before cancelling the search around 3:00 pm.

The fugitive, identified as Darnell Mitchell, was reportedly armed with a handgun and had active warrants for his arrest for various crimes in Fayette, Raleigh and Kanawha Counties including Burglary, drug charges and numerous felony and misdemeanor counts of fleeing from the police in vehicles. There was also an active Bail Piece in Fayette County for his arrest after he had failed to appear in court on some of the many charges filed against him. 

After officers from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the West Virginia State Police and the Mount Hope and Oak Hill Police Departments received a tip that Mitchell had been spotted in the Kilsyth area just outside of Mount Hope, they were able to initiate contact with the suspect, who again fled on foot.

Officers pursued and tracked Mitchell into Raleigh County to a mine equipment dealership in the Bradley area where they were able to surround him and cut him off from further flight or escape. 

"Mitchell did not surrender voluntarily," said Sheriff Fridley.

"Even after realizing he was surrounded, with no hope of escape, he continued to deny officers' commands to show his hands and comply with their instructions. He taunted the officers repeatedly, daring them to shoot him, in an apparent attempt to commit 'suicide by cop.' Deputies E.A. Shrewsbury and K.V. Halstead of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office were able to close with Mitchell, take him to the ground and take him into custody without serious injury."

Following his arrest, Mitchell claimed to have ingested a large quantity of a controlled substance that he had concealed on his person at the time he initially fled from law enforcement. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being transported for arraignment in the Raleigh County Magistrate Court. 

"This is a case of 'you can run, but you'll only go to jail tired,' said Sheriff Fridley. "This is a violent and dangerous individual with a lengthy history of running from and fighting with the police. We're glad to be able to take this repeat offender off of the streets for a little while." 

