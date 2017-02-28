Fire/EMS Say RESA Repeal is Dangerous for WV - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fire/EMS Say RESA Repeal is Dangerous for WV

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
CHARLESTON- A bill to cut the Regional Education Service Agency could have a major impact on the state's emergency services.

Senate Bill 181, proposed by Senator Charles Trump would do away with all RESA offices. While many may have never heard of RESA, for firefighters and EMTs it's a crucial agency. RESA provides classes, certification and training for everything from coal mine EMTs to waster water operators. In 2016 3,599 classes were given to 44,219 West Virginians. 

RESA and the WVU Fire Service Extension are the only nationally-accredited entities in West Virginia to offer firefighter training. It costs a firefighter about $165 to get certified with RESA, but $695 with WVU Fire Service Extension. Similarly, basic EMT course book costs $300 with RESA and $1,400 at a local community college. 

"RESA does a lot of emergency medical technician training which is the basic level of training in an ambulance service. So you could see a decrease in ambulance services by not having trained emergency medical personnel to run calls and save lives," Chief Virgil White of South Charleston Fire Department said. 

Chief White among other fire chiefs are concerned cutting RESA would leave the public without enough emergency responders. That in turn could increase response times and put citizens at risk.

