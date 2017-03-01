WV officials say unemployment declined in January

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- President Donald Trump's mysterious tweeted typo covfefe is coming soon to a license plate near you. The Maine Department of Motor Vehicles confirms someone claimed COVFEFE for a personalized license plate just hours after the Republican president's now-infamous tweet at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday.
Some Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards, the retailer's parent company said.
Police have started carrying new protection for their K-9 partners: naloxone, a drug that has long been used to reverse opioid overdoses in humans.
The auctioneer says Wolf first appeared in a 1973 New York performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels.
The judge ruled the case brought by five environmental groups proved the mine violated its water pollution permits.
The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
PERRY, Iowa – Five members of an extended family are charged in connection with the death of a a teen girl who weighed 56 pounds, reports CBS affiliate KCCI. The girl's adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray, were on a trip to Disney World when 15-year-old Sabrina Ray was found dead May 12, reports the Des Moines Resgister. They are charged with kidnapping, child endangerment resulting in death and child neglect.
A mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom that local experts say is not native to the United States. She posted on Facebook that she was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom when she spotted it.
The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
An armed man has been fatally shot by law enforcement officers in West Virginia.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
Neighbors are on edge in one neighborhood after finding bags filled with candy at their homes. And inside those bags is information on how to join the KKK.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Huntington. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. According to dispatchers, the call originally came in as a shots-fired call, but the case turned out to have a victim involved. The injuries are not believed to be serious. We will provide more information to this story as soon as we receive it.
Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in Athens County, Ohio.
Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate the suspect was nude, possibly under the influence of drugs and may still be in the area. Anyone who sees the suspect is cautioned not approach.
