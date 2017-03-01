Recall on ready-to-eat chicken due to potential processing defec - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Recall on ready-to-eat chicken due to potential processing defect

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2017 – Wayne Farms, LLC, a Decatur, Ala. establishment, is recalling approximately 12,610 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to a potential processing defect, resulting in the potential survival of bacterial pathogens in the products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat breaded chicken bite items were packaged on Dec. 1, 13 and 30, 2016. The following products are subject to recall: [View Label (PDF Only)]

  • Cases of 2 clear plastic 5-lb bags of “Waffle Breaded Bites: Fully Cooked Breaded White Meat Chicken Bites.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20214” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Food Lion stores in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the product looked undercooked. 

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alan Sterling with Wayne Farms, LLC at 678-450-3092.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

