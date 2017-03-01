Kanawha County Schools Lift Shelter In Place - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha County Schools Lift Shelter In Place

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV -

 UPDATE: Kanawha County Schools has lifted the shelter in place because the National Weather Service says the severe weather has passed.

ORIGINAL: Due to severe weather, all Kanawha County Schools will shelter in place.

According to Kanawha County Schools, they will shelter in place until the current weather passes.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

