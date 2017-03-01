Around 130K Customers Without Power in WV, OH, and KY

According to the multiple Appalachian Power websites, there are almost 125,000 Customers without power across West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

As of 2:30 PM, 93,671 people in West Virginia do not have power, 24,690 people in Kentucky do not have power, and 12,701 people in Ohio do not have power.

You can see the information on their website here:

You can see the outage maps here