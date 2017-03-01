Some Sissonville Area Buses Are Not Running

According to Kanawha County Schools, there will be multiple bus changes in the Sissonville area after the storms this morning.

Bus 1002 will not be able to run White Oak Road due to Downed power lines, this impacts the Schools of Flinn Elementary, Sissonville Middle School, and Sissonville High School. Parents can pick their kids up at their schools.

Buses 1007, and 1014, will not be able to run Riverbend Road due to a Tree across power lines across the road, this impacts the schools of Sissonville Elementary, Sissonville Middle School and Sissonville High School. Parents can pick their kids up at their schools.

