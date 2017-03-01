Some Sissonville Area Buses Are Not Running

Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.
The mother of a high school student who was arrested in West Virginia has filed a complaint saying her son was later diagnosed with pain and deep bruising at the emergency room.
A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...
A Boone County student is headed to the Ivy League. Scott High School Senior Jessica Miller will be attending Harvard.
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
More routes and longer days. That’s the reality for many Kanawha County School bus drivers as the district faces a shortage of drivers.
CLAY, WV - The Clay County Sheriff's Department are investigating allegations of a hidden camera placed in a girl's locker room at Clay County Middle School. According to Superintendent Joseph Paxton, officials are not able to confirm that a camera was placed inside the girl's locker room, however they are treating the issue "very seriously" and that they cooperating with police for the investigation. Paxton says that they are considering this an, "student-related inc...
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
A stalled or abandoned livestock truck carrying pigs was found in Kanawha City earlier today without a driver.
Police have an arrest warrant for a Huntington man wanted in connection with the beating death of a South Point, Ohio, woman.
AEP Ohio announced that $84 million will be refunded to customers through a credit on their June 2017 electric bills.
A woman adopted the dog just hours before it attacked her elderly mother.
PERRY, Iowa – Five members of an extended family are charged in connection with the death of a a teen girl who weighed 56 pounds, reports CBS affiliate KCCI. The girl's adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray, were on a trip to Disney World when 15-year-old Sabrina Ray was found dead May 12, reports the Des Moines Resgister. They are charged with kidnapping, child endangerment resulting in death and child neglect.
Chris Stapleton has postponed the next three weeks of his “The All-American Road Show” tour.
A mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom that local experts say is not native to the United States. She posted on Facebook that she was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom when she spotted it.
Police say a 1-year-old boy had to be revived with Narcan after he overdosed on opioids.
Kathy Griffin says she is receiving death threats over her photo shoot in which she posed with the likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.
