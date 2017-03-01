Charleston Police Arrest Suspect Wanted in Manhunt

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been injured after shooting in eastern Kentucky Thursday. According to a release, the shooting occurred at the Branham Heights Apartment Complex in Wheelwright, Kentucky around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say the investigation is early but at this time, one person has been shot and transported to a hospital. The shooter has been interviewed by law enforcement and is cooperating with the investigation. The incident was contained to one apa...

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been injured after shooting in eastern Kentucky Thursday. According to a release, the shooting occurred at the Branham Heights Apartment Complex in Wheelwright, Kentucky around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say the investigation is early but at this time, one person has been shot and transported to a hospital. The shooter has been interviewed by law enforcement and is cooperating with the investigation. The incident was contained to one apa...