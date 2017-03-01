McDonald's lays out plan it hopes can reverse drop in visits - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

McDonald's lays out plan it hopes can reverse drop in visits

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

NEW YORK (AP) - McDonald's acknowledged that it lost 500 million customer transactions in the U.S. since 2012 and laid out plans to get more people back into its restaurants - including by offering more tempting value deals, and the option to order and pay on mobile phones by the end of the year.

The world's biggest burger chain said Wednesday during its investor day in Chicago that it had lost some of its customer visits to other major fast-food chains, rather than to newer rivals. To reverse the declines, it said it will also more aggressively market coffee and pastries and that it is looking to expand delivery in major markets such as the U.S.

McDonald's outlined its plans after having recorded its fourth straight year of declining guest counts at established U.S. locations in 2016, despite the fanfare over the rollout of an all-day breakfast menu. The company also trimmed its domestic store base for the second year in a row.

In addition to letting customers order on their phones, McDonald's noted it is transforming restaurants to incorporate ordering kiosks and table service. CEO Steve Easterbrook, who took over in March 2015, also on Wednesday discussed the potential for delivery, with 75 percent of the population in the company's top five markets - including the U.S. - living within three miles of a McDonald's.

Asked by an analyst why a person would order McDonald's once delivery is widely available in the restaurant industry, Easterbrook said the chain's expansive footprint gives it the advantage of being able to get food to people more quickly.

Richard Adams, a restaurant industry consultant and former McDonald's franchisee, noted that the restaurant industry has never been more competitive. While McDonald's may be able to drive up customer visits again, he questioned whether the company will be able to get back to the level of total transactions it had four years ago.

"If you look at the eating out options, it's just so much more than 10 years ago," Adams said.

McDonald's is being pressured not just from other big fast-food players like Burger King and Taco Bell, but from newer rivals that largely emphasize freshness and taste, as well as the availability of food at convenience stores like 7-Eleven and supermarkets. So even if people are still going to McDonald's, they may be going less often than they used to. The NPD Group has said it expects overall customer traffic in the restaurant industry to remain "stalled" this year, as it was last year.

McDonald's, meanwhile, has touted the changes it is making to improve its core menu, such as cooking its Chicken McNuggets without artificial preservatives and testing fresh beef for some burgers. In April, the company also plans to launch a limited-time offer for $1 sodas of any size.

That may offer a quick fix for driving customers into stores, since McDonald's has said the drop in customer visits is partly the result of its lack of compelling replacement for its Dollar Menu.

For 2019 and beyond, McDonald's said it expects to expand its operating margin from the high-20 percent range to the mid-40 percent range, as it sells more of its restaurants to franchisees and relies more heavily on royalty fees. By the end of this year, the company expects 93 percent of its restaurants to be franchised.

Other chains such as Burger King and Dunkin' Donuts are almost entirely franchised, while Starbucks and Chipotle own most their restaurants.

After having been halted before the company's announcements, shares in McDonald's gained $1.72, or about 1.3 percent, to $129.37.

___

Follow Candice Choi at www.twitter.com/candicechoi

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online

    Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-06-03 02:10:16 GMT
    KRQEKRQE
    RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado,...
    RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado,...

  • Air quality alert issued for Parts of Ohio on Saturday

    Air quality alert issued for Parts of Ohio on Saturday

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:24:58 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of Ohio by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission for Saturday. According to MORPC, the Air Quality Alert has been issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Madison, and Licking counties are likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101. Warmer temperatures a...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of Ohio by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission for Saturday. According to MORPC, the Air Quality Alert has been issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Madison, and Licking counties are likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101. Warmer temperatures a...

  • Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:27:54 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.