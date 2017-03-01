Facebook beefs up suicide prevention focused on live video - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Facebook beefs up suicide prevention focused on live video

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
(Facebook via AP). This image provided by Facebook shows a demonstration of live broadcaster support, an example of one of the company's suicide prevention tools. (Facebook via AP). This image provided by Facebook shows a demonstration of live broadcaster support, an example of one of the company's suicide prevention tools.

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook is beefing up its suicide prevention tools, including new options for people to report if someone might harm themselves while broadcasting on Facebook Live.

Facebook said Wednesday that it's in a "unique position," through personal connections people have on Facebook, to help connect those in distress with people who can support them.

To this end, people watching a Facebook Live broadcast will be able to report the video for an escalated response from Facebook. Facebook can reach out to emergency workers if the person is in imminent danger. Separately, the person filming will also be shown a set of resources pop up on their phone screen, so they can contact a friend or a help line.

The company is also streamlining the process to report posts about suicide or self-injury. And someone feeling depressed will have easier ways to contact crisis workers through Messenger.

Last month, a 14-year-old Florida girl livestreamed her suicide on Facebook. Nakia Venant, who had been in and out of foster care for more than seven years, killed herself several hours after she wrote on Facebook: "I Don't Wanna Live No More," adding three sad-faced emojis. She was at least the third person to live-stream a suicide in the previous month.

Facebook has had some suicide prevention tools for more than a decade.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Neighbor puts up new sign of encouragement across from recovery center

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-06-03 03:32:21 GMT

    As West Virginia remains in the depths of the opioid epidemic, recovery centers across the state are working to help people fight their addictions. One of these in Charleston is now getting a little help from a neighbor.

    As West Virginia remains in the depths of the opioid epidemic, recovery centers across the state are working to help people fight their addictions. One of these in Charleston is now getting a little help from a neighbor.

  • Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online

    Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-06-03 02:10:16 GMT
    KRQEKRQE
    RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado,...
    RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado,...

  • Air quality alert issued for Parts of Ohio on Saturday

    Air quality alert issued for Parts of Ohio on Saturday

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:24:58 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of Ohio by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission for Saturday. According to MORPC, the Air Quality Alert has been issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Madison, and Licking counties are likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101. Warmer temperatures a...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of Ohio by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission for Saturday. According to MORPC, the Air Quality Alert has been issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Madison, and Licking counties are likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101. Warmer temperatures a...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:27:54 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...

  • Truck Full of Pigs Found in Kanawha City Without Driver

    Truck Full of Pigs Found in Kanawha City Without Driver

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:20:30 GMT

    A stalled or abandoned livestock truck carrying pigs was found in Kanawha City earlier today without a driver.

    A stalled or abandoned livestock truck carrying pigs was found in Kanawha City earlier today without a driver.

  • Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

    Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-06-03 01:28:06 GMT

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.