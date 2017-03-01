Update: 4,000 Remain Without Power in Our Region From Last Week's Storm

CHEYLAN, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a pursuit by police led to a crash in Kanawha County. The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the Coalburg area near Chelyan. The driver was fleeing for police and struck a pole with his vehicle. Entrapment did occur in the crash. It is not known what led to the pursuit at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been injured after shooting in eastern Kentucky Thursday. According to a release, the shooting occurred at the Branham Heights Apartment Complex in Wheelwright, Kentucky around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say the investigation is early but at this time, one person has been shot and transported to a hospital. The shooter has been interviewed by law enforcement and is cooperating with the investigation. The incident was contained to one apa...