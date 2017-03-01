Update: Over 10,000 Still Without Power in Our Region - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: 4,000 Remain Without Power in Our Region From Last Week's Storm

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 5:30 p.m. March 5th, 2017

Over 4,300 American Electric Power customers are still without electric across our region, however, the total number of customers is continues to steadily decrease. At one point, West Virginia had just under 100,000 customers without electric. Below is a full list of the latest power outage numbers as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday in our region.

WEST VIRGINIA: 4,331

  • Logan: 981
  • Fayette: 567
  • Boone: 65
  • Mingo: 14
  • Nicholas: 12
  • Kanawha: 10
  • Wayne: 8
  • Lincoln: 6
  • Putnam: Less than 5
  • Clay: Less than 5

KENTUCKY: 0

OHIO: 0

