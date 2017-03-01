Richwood Neighbors Share Concerns Over Consolidation

RICHWOOD- Hundreds of Richwood residents are sending a strong message to the Nicholas County Board of Education Wednesday night. It happened at the second of five public hearings scheduled for each of the schools proposed for consolidation.

"We in Richwood are many things.. but stupid is not one of them," Kendra Amick, a Richwood High School student said at the public hearing.

Richwood parents, teachers and students airing pent up frustration and concern over the Nicholas County Superintendent's proposal to move schools out of Richwood.

Dr. Tetrick says the county could save a lot of money by putting Ricwhood and Summersville Middle Schoolers in one building; then Richwood High and Nicholas County High students in one school. The Superintendent argues the cost savings would be far less if one consolidated school was built in Richwood and one in Summersville. But parents and teachers cite long bus rides, fewer spots on sports teams and less one-on-one attention in the classroom, among their concerns over consolidation.

One student recounted a lesson learned from a former Richwood Middle School teacher, now a Board of Education member, " [he said] Son, you're going to have people telling you what to do for the rest of your life. What's going to make you a man is if you stand back from a situation, look at it from all angles and consider how it's going to effect others," Zachary Taylor stated in a meeting tonight.

Robin Bartlet, the mother of a cancer survivor, said the small town helped her daughter get through treatment and now remission.

"These students back here, her friends, her students, her teachers, if they see Danielle looking pale, she doesn't act right- I get a text. You're not going to find that in a consolidated school. They're going to be a number, nobody is going to care what their condition is," Bartlet challenged the BOE.

In the small halls of Richwood schools, students have a sense of place and community that they say they just won't get at a larger school.

"I don't have children in this system anymore. They were well educated and they are both college graduates, they're successful people, and it's because of educators like you, these men, these ladies. Thank you all, it's a community effort," Robin Groves explained.

The Superintendent announced 38 positions would be cut if the Board votes to consolidate.

In response to allegations that the Superintendent and Transportation Director got into an accident while running bus times for the new schools, Dr. Tetrick only said she had never been on a county school bus.

The Board of Education and Superintendent declined to be interviewed on camera or answer questions regarding Dr. Tetrick's new $16,000 raise.

Dr. Tetrick said at the public hearing Tuesday that she plans to sue the State Board of Education if they do not approve her consolidation plan, which would cost the tax payers additional money.

