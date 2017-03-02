Storm leaves widespread damage across the region

Emergency officials say storms caused some flooding in northern West Virginia as heavy rain crossed the state Wednesday. Spokesman Lawrence Messina says the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management activated its system for county and local authorities to report conditions and request help.

Messina says they are seeing "some roadway ponding and drains backed up," with some schools canceling classes as a precaution. Transportation officials say a dozen roads closed in Marshall and Tyler counties from high water with several others closed in Fayette County from downed trees.

Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Hart told WTRF-TV in Wheeling that flooding was occurring on four creeks.

The National Weather Service says moderate rain will continue into this afternoon and could cause isolated issues with high water. In Mingo County in the southern part of the state, the morning storms lifted the roof of a couple different houses as well as knocked a few trailers off their foundation according to Mingo County Emergency Management.