Justice posts budget clock, plans to visit Fairmont, Elkins - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Justice posts budget clock, plans to visit Fairmont, Elkins

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has posted on his state website a countdown clock marking the end of the regular legislative session on April 8 as the state budget deadline.
    
On Wednesday, the clock showed 38 days, hours and seconds ticking away.
    
It's intended to call attention to legislators who last year failed to pass a balanced state budget on time and returned for a special session he says wasted $35,000 a day.
    
The Democratic governor's budget proposals contain some tax increases to close a projected $500 million deficit.
    
The Republican-controlled Legislature hasn't endorsed his proposals.
    
On Thursday, Justice plans to visit Fairmont and Elkins to discuss higher education, senior services and his plan to boost the state economy with a highway reconstruction program.
    
He plans to visit Parkersburg on Friday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Neighbor puts up new sign of encouragement across from recovery center

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-06-03 03:32:21 GMT

    As West Virginia remains in the depths of the opioid epidemic, recovery centers across the state are working to help people fight their addictions. One of these in Charleston is now getting a little help from a neighbor.

    As West Virginia remains in the depths of the opioid epidemic, recovery centers across the state are working to help people fight their addictions. One of these in Charleston is now getting a little help from a neighbor.

  • Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online

    Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-06-03 02:10:16 GMT
    KRQEKRQE
    RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado,...
    RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado,...

  • Air quality alert issued for Parts of Ohio on Saturday

    Air quality alert issued for Parts of Ohio on Saturday

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:24:58 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of Ohio by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission for Saturday. According to MORPC, the Air Quality Alert has been issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Madison, and Licking counties are likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101. Warmer temperatures a...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of Ohio by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission for Saturday. According to MORPC, the Air Quality Alert has been issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Madison, and Licking counties are likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101. Warmer temperatures a...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

    Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-06-03 01:28:06 GMT

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

  • Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:27:54 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...

  • Truck Full of Pigs Found in Kanawha City Without Driver

    Truck Full of Pigs Found in Kanawha City Without Driver

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:20:30 GMT

    A stalled or abandoned livestock truck carrying pigs was found in Kanawha City earlier today without a driver.

    A stalled or abandoned livestock truck carrying pigs was found in Kanawha City earlier today without a driver.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.