Sissonville Drive Shut Down Due to Overhanging Rock

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. March 2nd, 2017

According to Brent Walker, of the WV Department of Transportation, the 4200 block of Sissonville Drive will reopen to traffic tomorrow, Friday, at 5pm. It has been closed to remove an overhanging rock.

ORIGINAL STORY

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, Sissonville Drive in the area of Stowers Body Shop (4249 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville) will be shut down for the next two days.

Crews will be blasting and removing the overhanging rock.

Emergency personnel will be allowed through.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.