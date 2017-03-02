Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in northern Illinois

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man joyfully flashing money live on the internet got a sudden surprise when police officers barged in and arrested him for allegedly selling drugs. A man identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Breon Hollings went on Facebook Live to show friends a handful of money, saying, "It don't stop, man, it don't stop." He then retrieves more money from another room and starts shuffling it when he hears Jacksonvil...
A small dog who found himself trapped in a tree is home safe after being rescued by two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers. Kentucky State Police said in a release that Sgt. Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing grass in a cemetery in Salem, Kentucky, when they heard a dog barking. After trying to determine the source of the yelps, the officers discovered Rocco, a dachshund, stuck in a tree trunk.
As West Virginia remains in the depths of the opioid epidemic, recovery centers across the state are working to help people fight their addictions. One of these in Charleston is now getting a little help from a neighbor.
A new study shows West Virginia is the 'Worst State for Jobs' in 2017. WalletHub compared job market strength and economic strength in each state through a series of 24 different indicators. Analysts said West Virginia has one of the highest unemployment rates at six percent as well as low industry variety, due to relying on coal mining. West Virginia's job opportunity received a negative score, meaning there are not enough jobs for people searching for one, accordin...
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is offering residents in eight counties a chance to drop off old tires.
A stalled or abandoned livestock truck carrying pigs was found in Kanawha City earlier today without a driver.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...
A stalled or abandoned livestock truck carrying pigs was found in Kanawha City earlier today without a driver.
AEP Ohio announced that $84 million will be refunded to customers through a credit on their June 2017 electric bills.
Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.
CHEYLAN, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a pursuit by police led to a crash in Kanawha County. The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the Coalburg area near Chelyan. The driver was fleeing for police and struck a pole with his vehicle. Entrapment did occur in the crash. It is not known what led to the pursuit at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Police have an arrest warrant for a Huntington man wanted in connection with the beating death of a South Point, Ohio, woman.
A woman adopted the dog just hours before it attacked her elderly mother.
