Ohio to begin stocking lakes with trout on Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) - More than 100,000 rainbow trout will be released in Ohio lakes and ponds this spring.

The first release is scheduled for Friday at Adams Lake in Adams County.

The first central Ohio release will be at Caldwell Lake in Ross County on March 17. On March 31, there will be a release at Heritage Park in Franklin County.

The releases will happen as long as the areas are ice-free and accessible to anglers.

By stocking these water areas throughout the state, opportunities are created for anglers of all ages to get out and enjoy quality spring trout fishing in a family-friendly environment. Many stocked locations will feature special angler events, including youth-only fishing on the day of the trout release, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Fishing licenses are required to fish in state public waters and ponds stocked by the state.

The 2017-2018 fishing license is now available and is valid through Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. An annual resident fishing license costs $19. A one-day fishing license costs $11 for residents and nonresidents. The one-day license may also be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of an annual fishing license.

Complete list of stock dates: (Dates marked with a ** have a special event associated with the release)