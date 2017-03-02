Ohio to begin stocking lakes with trout on Friday - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio to begin stocking lakes with trout on Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) - More than 100,000 rainbow trout will be released in Ohio lakes and ponds this spring.

The first release is scheduled for Friday at Adams Lake in Adams County.

The first central Ohio release will be at Caldwell Lake in Ross County on March 17. On March 31, there will be a release at Heritage Park in Franklin County.

The releases will happen as long as the areas are ice-free and accessible to anglers.

By stocking these water areas throughout the state, opportunities are created for anglers of all ages to get out and enjoy quality spring trout fishing in a family-friendly environment. Many stocked locations will feature special angler events, including youth-only fishing on the day of the trout release, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Fishing licenses are required to fish in state public waters and ponds stocked by the state.

The 2017-2018 fishing license is now available and is valid through Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. An annual resident fishing license costs $19. A one-day fishing license costs $11 for residents and nonresidents. The one-day license may also be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of an annual fishing license.

Complete list of stock dates: (Dates marked with a ** have a special event associated with the release)

Adams Lake Adams 3/3/17
Timbre Ridge Lake Lawrence 3/10/17
New Lexington Reservoir 1A Perry 3/16/17
Caldwell Lake Ross 3/17/17
Lake Alma Vinton 3/17/17
Rush Run Lake Preble 3/17/17
Belmont Lake Belmont 3/22/17
Monroe Lake Monroe 3/22/17
Blue Rock Lake Muskingum 3/23/17
Wolf Run Lake Noble 3/23/17
Clark Lake Clark 3/24/17
Forked Run Lake Meigs 3/24/17
Barnesville Reservoir #3 Belmont 3/29/17
Dow Lake Athens 3/30/17
Heritage Park Franklin 3/31/17
Hinckley Lake Medina 3/31/17
Petros Lake Stark 3/31/17
Shadow Lake Cuyahoga 3/31/17
Rocky Fork Lake Highland 4/1/17**
Delta Reservoir #2 Fulton 4/5/17
Swanton Waterworks Reservoir Lucas 4/5/17
Sycamore State Park Pond Montgomery 4/5/17
Forest Hill Pond Cuyahoga 4/6/17
Jefferson Lake Jefferson 4/6/17
McKarns Lake Williams 4/6/17
Painesville Recreation Park Pond Lake 4/6/17
Cenci Park Lake Fairfield 4/7/17
Punderson Lake Geauga 4/8/17**
Little Turtle Pond Summit 4/8/17**
Yoctangee Park Lake Ross 4/8/17**
Davis Lake Auglaize 4/12/17
Shelby Reservoir #3 Richland 4/12/17
Silver Creek Lake Summit 4/12/17
Mill Creek (Glacier) Lake Mahoning 4/13/17
Schoonover Lake Allen 4/13/17
Walker Road Pond Lorain 4/13/17
Antrim Lake Franklin 4/14/17**
Blue Limestone Park Delaware 4/14/17
Foundation Park Knox 4/14/17
Quarry Park Marion 4/14/17
Rose Lake Hocking 4/14/17**
Jackson City Reservoir Jackson 4/15/17**
Pearson Metropark Ponds Lucas 4/15/17**
White Star Quarry Sandusky 4/17/17
Lima Lake Allen 4/19/17
Van Wert Reservoir #1 Van Wert 4/19/17
Veterans Park Pond Lake 4/19/17
Lamberjack Lake Seneca 4/20/17
Norwalk Reservoir #1 Huron 4/20/17
Tawawa Lake Shelby 4/20/17
Vesuvius Lake Lawrence 4/20/17**
Rowland Nature Preserve Lake Lorain 4/21/17
East Harbor State Park Pond Ottawa 4/22/17**
Olander Lake Lucas 4/22/17**
Turkey Creek Lake Scioto 4/22/17**
Ashley Upground Delaware 4/29/17**
Sunbury Upground #1 Delaware 4/29/17**
Cross Roads Industrial Ponds Crawford 4/29/17**
Ohio Canal Lock #4 Stark 4/29/17**
Eyman Park Fayette 5/6/17**
Giertz Lake Hancock 5/6/17**
Stonelick Lake Clermont 5/6/17**
Ohio/Erie Canal Cuyahoga 5/21/17**

