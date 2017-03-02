House votes to close West Virginia Women's Commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The state House of Delegates has voted to terminate the West Virginia Women's Commission by July 1, 2018.

The 58-41 vote Thursday sends the measure to the state Senate for consideration.

Delegate Lynne Arvon, a Beckley Republican, and other supporters of the bill say it will save the state more than $150,000 a year. She says the commission largely provides information and referrals available from other state agencies and nonprofits.

Delegate Linda Longstreth, a Fairmont Democrat, and other opponents of ending the commission established in 1977 say that's little savings from shutting the agency that provides candidate training and other support for women. They noted that only 15 of the 100 House members are women.

