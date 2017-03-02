Ohio Man Accused of Vandalizing Mosque is Charged with Hate Crim - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio Man Accused of Vandalizing Mosque is Charged with Hate Crime

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of writing anti-Muslim comments on an Ohio mosque has been charged with committing a hate crime.
    
Franklin County prosecutors say Todd M. Williams was indicted Thursday on charges of ethnic intimidation, desecration and criminal mischief in the vandalism of the Ahlul-Bayt Society Islamic Center in suburban Columbus last month.
    
Prosecutor Ron O'Brien says security camera video at the mosque shows the 44-year-old Hilliard man writing comments including "Allah Is A Fraud Dum Dums" on the mosque's glass doors.
    
The hate crime charge of ethnic intimidation and the criminal mischief charges are misdemeanors. The desecration charge is a felony.
    
Township police say they don't know of any motive.
    
Court records don't show an attorney for Williams. No telephone number for him can be found.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

