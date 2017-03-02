Ohio Man Accused of Vandalizing Mosque is Charged with Hate Crime

(WYMT) - The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky has issued an arrest warrant for Eric C. Conn early Saturday. Officials said Conn removed his electronic monitoring device. His whereabouts are unknown. Conn pled guilty for his role in a $550 million dollar social security fraud scheme in March of 2017. He remained on bond pending his sentencing in July. If you have any information on Conn’s whereabouts please contact the FBI at 502-263-6000.

Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation. Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward. This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value o...

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been injured after shooting in eastern Kentucky Thursday. According to a release, the shooting occurred at the Branham Heights Apartment Complex in Wheelwright, Kentucky around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say the investigation is early but at this time, one person has been shot and transported to a hospital. The shooter has been interviewed by law enforcement and is cooperating with the investigation. The incident was contained to one apa...