"Political Countdown Clocks" Now Focus of WV Budget Debate

France, Germany, Italy issue a joint statement saying the Paris climate accord can't be renegotiated.
Former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey is set to testify in front of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe."
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A proposed Ohio bill would mean a person wouldn’t have to retreat if they shot someone in self-defense.
Water quality service fees will be increasing for some customers in West Virginia.
Nearly a year ago, executives with Ranger Scientific LLC announced plans to bring a large industrial facility to a reclaimed surface mine site in West Virginia.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.
Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A stalled or abandoned livestock truck carrying pigs was found in Kanawha City earlier today without a driver.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...
AEP Ohio announced that $84 million will be refunded to customers through a credit on their June 2017 electric bills.
Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.
A woman adopted the dog just hours before it attacked her elderly mother.
