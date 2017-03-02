List of Warming Shelters in Our Area - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

List of Warming Shelters in Our Area

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
A list of warming shelters have opened up in our area with the incoming cold weather looming. The following is a list of some of those shelters that have opened, and we will continue to add more to the list as soon as we learn of them.

  • Armstrong Fire Department and the Gauley Bridge Community Center in Fayette County. 
  • The Madison Civic Center and at the Racine Community Center in Boone County. 
  • The Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center at Altersgate UM Church is on standby in the event emergency shelter is needed for those without power and heat, at the request of Kanawha County Emergency Services.

