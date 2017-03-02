Storm makes Greenup County roads and bridges impassable - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Storm makes Greenup County roads and bridges impassable

Posted: Updated:

In one Greenup County, Kentucky neighborhood, what looked like some small road and bridge damage from the storms is causing some big problems for dozens of households and hundreds of drivers, including school bus drivers.

13 News found that when they say detour here, they aren't kidding

Otis Carver told us that after the driving soaking rains and heavy winds subsided Wednesday morning, he came out of his rural Route 784 Greenup County home.

That's when he says he found the road to town chopped in half.

Carver said, "The road just started to dip, then it gradually fell apart, and this is what you have now."

Kentucky Route 784 carries about 500 cars, and several four wheelers, every day.

Vehicles and passenger that for now have to go around the long way.

Resident Mike Foit told us, "We've got to go around the Double A Highway, then back down Route 7 and it's not that good. They have got us all trapped."

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said there is no timetable for reopening Route 784. 

They say the project is a priority and the work will be done as quickly as possible.  

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Saturday, June 3 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-03 19:25:16 GMT

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:16:36 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

  • Fire Destroys Home In Lesage

    Fire Destroys Home In Lesage

    Saturday, June 3 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-06-03 17:52:29 GMT
    Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a structure fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire happened in the 8100 Block of Rardin Street in the Lesage. Dispatch also tells us the fire was "significant", but no one was injured in the blaze. Ohio River Road, Barboursville, and Valley Fire Departments all responded to the blaze, as well as Cabell County EMS. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a structure fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire happened in the 8100 Block of Rardin Street in the Lesage. Dispatch also tells us the fire was "significant", but no one was injured in the blaze. Ohio River Road, Barboursville, and Valley Fire Departments all responded to the blaze, as well as Cabell County EMS. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • St. Albans Elects Scott James As It's New Mayor

    St. Albans Elects Scott James As It's New Mayor

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:27:08 GMT
    The city of St. Albans held it's elections today, and Scott James ousted Dick Callaway for the position of mayor. James won the election with almost 50% of the vote (49.19%). Scott James, 57, is a special education teacher and girls basketball coach at St. Albans High School. This election also determined the City Council spots. Council-at-large – Walter Hall, John D. Caudill IV, Cathy Henderson, Lee Roberts Ward One – Robert J. Keiffer Ward Two – Jason Philaba...
    The city of St. Albans held it's elections today, and Scott James ousted Dick Callaway for the position of mayor. James won the election with almost 50% of the vote (49.19%). Scott James, 57, is a special education teacher and girls basketball coach at St. Albans High School. This election also determined the City Council spots. Council-at-large – Walter Hall, John D. Caudill IV, Cathy Henderson, Lee Roberts Ward One – Robert J. Keiffer Ward Two – Jason Philaba...

  • Germany's Merkel regrets Trump decision on pact

    Germany's Merkel regrets Trump decision on pact

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:02:56 GMT

    France, Germany, Italy issue a joint statement saying the Paris climate accord can't be renegotiated.

    France, Germany, Italy issue a joint statement saying the Paris climate accord can't be renegotiated.

  • WV Attorney General Hails President Trump’s Decision to Withdraw from Paris Climate Agreement

    WV Attorney General Hails President Trump’s Decision to Withdraw from Paris Climate Agreement

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:48:44 GMT
    Patrick Morrisey / CBS NewsPatrick Morrisey / CBS News
    CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hails President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.  Last week, the Attorney General led a 10-state coalition in urging the Trump Administration to withdraw from the agreement that had the potential to undermine President Trump’s fight against overregulation. “Today’s announcement is a major victory for working West Virginia families,” Attorney Gene...
    CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hails President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.  Last week, the Attorney General led a 10-state coalition in urging the Trump Administration to withdraw from the agreement that had the potential to undermine President Trump’s fight against overregulation. “Today’s announcement is a major victory for working West Virginia families,” Attorney Gene...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:16:36 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

  • Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Saturday, June 3 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-03 19:25:16 GMT

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:27:54 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.