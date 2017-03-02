Storm makes Greenup County roads and bridges impassable

In one Greenup County, Kentucky neighborhood, what looked like some small road and bridge damage from the storms is causing some big problems for dozens of households and hundreds of drivers, including school bus drivers.

13 News found that when they say detour here, they aren't kidding

Otis Carver told us that after the driving soaking rains and heavy winds subsided Wednesday morning, he came out of his rural Route 784 Greenup County home.

That's when he says he found the road to town chopped in half.

Carver said, "The road just started to dip, then it gradually fell apart, and this is what you have now."

Kentucky Route 784 carries about 500 cars, and several four wheelers, every day.

Vehicles and passenger that for now have to go around the long way.

Resident Mike Foit told us, "We've got to go around the Double A Highway, then back down Route 7 and it's not that good. They have got us all trapped."

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said there is no timetable for reopening Route 784.

They say the project is a priority and the work will be done as quickly as possible.