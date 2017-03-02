Schools put plan into practice during recent storms - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Schools put plan into practice during recent storms

CHARLESTON, WV -

Thursday students and teachers practiced a school lockdown drill to prepare them for a worst case scenario.

But Wednesday as dangerous weather blew through the region area schools had to shelter in place. 

It was something they'd practiced just a few weeks ago. 

As severe weather threatened a broad area Wednesday Kanawha County Schools made the decision to activate a system wide shelter in place. 

"It is not a complicated process," explained Security Director for Kanawha County Schools Keith Vititoe. "Once we implement it, it can happen very quickly"

He said it took only a few minutes to spread the word to principals who then alerted their schools to take action. 

"You know we are wanting to take advantage of the interior portions of the building that have a more rigid structure," he described. "Usually it is interior hallways that are away from windows and doors that we want to move our folks to in the event we have something like this." 

Schools hosted a practice drill for shelter in place procedures as recently as February 15. That practice focused specifically on high wind situations. 

"In this case the staff were reporting that the practice they had 2 weeks prior actually helped facilitate a smoother and more efficient response in getting the staff and students where they needed to be inside the building," Vititoe said. 

Weather radios provided by the Kanawha County Commission were another tool to help keep students safe. They provide constant information about weather conditions and focused alerts during emergencies. 

Vititoe said they did make one change to the plan after reviewing Wednesday's response. Now they'll be in contact with the National Weather Service directly  ahead of possible severe weather. 

There will be more lock down drills Friday at the middle schools and high schools. 

Safety leaders warn you may see more law enforcement vehicles outside of the schools during those drills. 

