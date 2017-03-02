Schools put plan into practice during recent storms

Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation. Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward. This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value o...
Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.
The mother of a high school student who was arrested in West Virginia has filed a complaint saying her son was later diagnosed with pain and deep bruising at the emergency room.
A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...
A Boone County student is headed to the Ivy League. Scott High School Senior Jessica Miller will be attending Harvard.
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
More routes and longer days. That’s the reality for many Kanawha County School bus drivers as the district faces a shortage of drivers.
CLAY, WV - The Clay County Sheriff's Department are investigating allegations of a hidden camera placed in a girl's locker room at Clay County Middle School. According to Superintendent Joseph Paxton, officials are not able to confirm that a camera was placed inside the girl's locker room, however they are treating the issue "very seriously" and that they cooperating with police for the investigation. Paxton says that they are considering this an, "student-related inc...
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.
Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A stalled or abandoned livestock truck carrying pigs was found in Kanawha City earlier today without a driver.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...
AEP Ohio announced that $84 million will be refunded to customers through a credit on their June 2017 electric bills.
Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.
A woman adopted the dog just hours before it attacked her elderly mother.
