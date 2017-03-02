West Virginia DNR to Cut 84 Vehicles from Fleet, to Save $500,000

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Following the example of Governor Jim Justice and other state government agencies, the Division of Natural Resources becomes the first West Virginia Department of Commerce agency to announce fleet reductions. DNR Director Stephen McDaniel announced Thursday that 84 vehicles will be cut from its statewide fleet, a reduction of 14 percent. The reductions will begin immediately and continue over the next year. Estimated one-time proceeds and cost savings from the sale of these vehicles is estimated at nearly $500,000. An additional $150,000 will be saved annually in fuel, maintenance and insurance costs.



“I’m proud that my staff has worked so diligently to do their part in identifying cost savings within the Division of Natural Resources,” said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “By reducing the number of vehicles in our fleet, we will be able to save our state nearly $500,000 during the next fiscal year.”



McDaniel said that the fleet reduction will generate a cost savings for the people of West Virginia without hindering the ability of the DNR to provide services or perform daily operational tasks.