Two People Arrested in Boone County Murder

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office have arrested two individuals for murder in the death of a Peytona man on Wednesday evening.

Mitchell Caleb Hughes, 25 years old, and Brittany Nicole Thomas, 22, both of Racine, were arrested Thursday night and charged with Murder and Conspiracy.

The charges stem from an incident occurring along Toney's Branch Road, where James "Gumby" Smith, 37, of Peytona, was deliberately and intentionally struck with a vehicle driven by Hughes, causing his death.

The three individuals were friends, and both Smith and Hughes have been involved in an intimate relationship with Thomas over the last several months.

Deputies will continue to investigate this incident and ask that anyone having information regarding this crime contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office.