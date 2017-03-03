Little boy sees haircut as only difference between him and BFF - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Little boy sees haircut as only difference between him and BFF

(WFLA) — A little boy only sees one difference between him and his best friend – their hair.

Jax is 5-years-old and his mom, Lydia Stith Rosebush, told him he needed to get a haircut over the weekend.

He said he wanted his hair cut really short so he could look like his best friend Reddy. He also thought their teacher wouldn’t be able to them apart.

Jax couldn’t wait for the school day to start because he thought it would be hilarious to confuse the teacher with the same haircut.

Lydia wrote on her Facebook wall, “The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.”

Her post has been shared more than 60,000 times.

