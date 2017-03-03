3 Women Arrested After Undercover Prostitution Sting Operation in Charleston

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail MGN Online Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...

Disgruntled Man Releases Bed Bugs In Maine City Office Disgruntled Man Releases Bed Bugs In Maine City Office AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off. City Manager William Bridgeo tells the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2sySI9f) the man apparently complained Friday to the code enforcement office about bedbugs at his former apartment then left, but returned after he showed the cup of bugs to a manager at his new a...

Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online KRQE RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald's billboard near Raton. The billboard says, "Usually when you roll something this good it's illegal," and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It's right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado,...

110 Coal Mining Jobs to Be Added in Eastern Kentucky 110 Coal Mining Jobs to Be Added in Eastern Kentucky PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Beech Creek Coal Company, an affiliate of Southern Coal Corporation, is restarting a large surface mine in Pike County, Kentucky. According to a release, the surface mine will be near Phelps, Kentucky. Equipment is being assembled and hiring is in process. Once the mine is fully staffed, it will employ 110 workers and produce 500,000 tons of coal per year. representative from the Company said this project will remain operational well into the f...