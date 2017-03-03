No, really. Pizza Hut is making shoes that will order pizza for - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

No, really. Pizza Hut is making shoes that will order pizza for you

PLANO, TX (WCMH) — If taking the time to pick up a phone, get on a computer or open an app is too long for you, Pizza Hut may have saved the day.

Pizza Hut is releasing a limited edition pair of shoes they’re calling the Pie Tops.

The shoes, which boast pattern stamped leather, hand stitching, and an ankle strap, will also come with a button. A special button that will order a pizza to your location whenever you push it.

According to CNN, there will only be 64 pairs of the shoes available, the same amount of teams in the March Madness tournament.

The shoes are expected to be released this month, but will be released as part of a promotion and will not be offered for public sale.

