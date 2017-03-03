Interstate 64 Reopens Following Accident - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Interstate 64 Reopens Following Accident

Posted: Updated:
© MGN Online © MGN Online

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m. March 3rd, 2017

All lanes of Interstate 64 near the Nitro-Saint Albans bridge have reopened following a two vehicle crash.

There has been no update on injuries at this time.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

ORIGINAL STORY

According to dispatchers, a two vehicle accident has closed down both westbound lanes near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge.

They say there is possible entrapment for both vehicles' occupants.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The accident occurred at roughly 2:55 p.m.

Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

