Major Accident Closes U.S. 23 in Ohio

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
A major accident has closed all four lanes of U.S. 23 in Ohio.

The wreck occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 23 between George and Lowry Hollow in Scioto County near Portsmouth.

There have been reports of injuries, but details are not available at this time.

There is no word on how long U.S. 23 will be closed at this time.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

