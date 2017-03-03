Woman Hopes To Marry In Dress Made OF Taco Bell Wrappers

More News More>>

WVU Tech's HiRise Hall in Montgomery demolished Buildings crumbling to the ground on Sunday June 4, 2017 as part of the demolition process on WVU Tech's Montgomery Campus as the school moves to Beckley. Part of Montgomery history crashing down. Although HiRise hall stood empty on WVU Tech's campus for years it had been Montgomery's tallest building since it was built in the 1960s. "It's not a real old building as buildings go and they already tore down one dorm in the past and to see this one go it's sad to...

Roane County Sheriff's Department Advises Of Possible Delinquent Tax Discrepancy Please be aware that the recent delinquent tax list in the local newspaper is not accurate, at no fault to the Roane County Sheriff Dept. We have been advised by the newspaper office that a previous year's template may have been copied by mistake and added to this years list. If your name has appeared and you believe there is a discrepancy, please call our office for confirmation at (304) 927-3410. We are in hopes that this will be corrected asap. We apologize for the inconvenienc...

Ohio State University To Consider Change In Same- Sex Partners Benefits COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qJtPHe ) the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide.

Disgruntled Man Releases Bed Bugs In Maine City Office AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off. City Manager William Bridgeo tells the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2sySI9f) the man apparently complained Friday to the code enforcement office about bedbugs at his former apartment then left, but returned after he showed the cup of bugs to a manager at his new a...

British Police Arrest 12 as Londoners Recall Night Of Terror LONDON (AP) — British police arrested a dozen people Sunday over a vehicle and knife attack in London that left seven people dead, as Londoners told how a weekend night out in the city erupted into violence and terror, lightened by moments of kindness and acts of heroism. The major political parties suspended campaigning in the country's general election for the day, but Prime Minister Theresa May said the vote would take place as scheduled on Thursday, because "vio...

Man Flashing Money On Facebook Live Arrested On Drug Charges Many in WV pay unnecessary local sales tax JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man joyfully flashing money live on the internet got a sudden surprise when police officers barged in and arrested him for allegedly selling drugs. A man identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Breon Hollings went on Facebook Live to show friends a handful of money, saying, "It don't stop, man, it don't stop." He then retrieves more money from another room and starts shuffling it when he hears Jacksonvil...

Off-Duty Troopers Rescue Dog Stuck In Tree Trunk A small dog who found himself trapped in a tree is home safe after being rescued by two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers. Kentucky State Police said in a release that Sgt. Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing grass in a cemetery in Salem, Kentucky, when they heard a dog barking. After trying to determine the source of the yelps, the officers discovered Rocco, a dachshund, stuck in a tree trunk.

Neighbor puts up new sign of encouragement across from recovery center As West Virginia remains in the depths of the opioid epidemic, recovery centers across the state are working to help people fight their addictions. One of these in Charleston is now getting a little help from a neighbor.

Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online KRQE RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald's billboard near Raton. The billboard says, "Usually when you roll something this good it's illegal," and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It's right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado,...