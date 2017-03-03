World of Wheels - A Huntington family affair this weekend

Too chilly for you outside? West Virginia's biggest indoor car show runs this weekend in Huntington.

As 13 News discovered, restoring classic cars is often a family affair

He loves to look at all the other classic cars, but every year Mike Manis flies in from his Florida home to help his now 75 year old father Bennie display their pride and joy 1955 Chevy.

Mike Manis told us, "It's something we share, the love for the cars and for the community. He's in his chair, this is therapy for him and it is an awesome hobby

Bennie remembers when mike was 16, and ripped the rear end off his 57 Chevy.

Bennie Manis said, "I went out and got it and put it in the back yard and said fix it. He did and we've been doing it ever since."

The 40th annual World of Wheels celebrates 1940s cars. Classics like Edgar Nethercutt's shiny ford.

But this coupe isn't Edgar's first restored classic.

" In 1956, I was 15, bought a 1946 ford 2 door coupe, and I haven't stopped, I've had mercury's, ford's, Chevy's.

At the car corral, you can buy a used car to fix up yourself.

Some are in great shape already, some not so much.

You want a project for the garage; we bet you could negotiate a good price on a 1968 Chevy C-10 shortbed.

You could turn it from an old rust bucket junker, to a highly polished jewel

The world of Wheels at Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena runs until 10 Friday - From noon to 10 Saturday - and from noon to 5pm on Sunday.