Mother of Toddlers Killed in Vehicle Accident Charged with DUI - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mother of Toddlers Killed in Vehicle Accident Charged with DUI

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 3/6/2017 2:25 p.m.

According to a release from the Milton Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for Siera Burgess, 26, of Branchland, WV in relation to the death of her two infant children. 

Burgess is being charged with two counts of DUI causing death, for both Skylor Cooper, 3, and Sarah Lee Cooper, 1. 

Police say that blood samples from the crash and from the hospital lab contained evidence of driving under the influence.

Burgess is currently being treated at Cabell Huntington Hospital for injuries sustained during the accident. 

Her 7-year-old daughter, Madilyn Burgess, is also recovering from her injuries. 

UPDATE: 3/4/2017 2:30 p.m.

Sirea L. Burgess, 26, of Branchland in Lincoln County has been identified as the driver of the car in which her two children, ages 1 and 3, tragically lost their lives.

Burgess' other child, age 7, was also injured in the accident, and is currently at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Siera Burgess underwent surgery overnight for multiple injuries and is in critical condition.

According to police, Burgess crossed into the westbound lanes for unknown reasons in an area not equipped with a cable median barrier and struck a truck pulling a camper driven by Matthew Lemmerman, age 28 of Athens, Ohio and his wife Lauren, age 26 who were westbound in the passing lane,

Burgess then continued on and struck a tractor trailer in the traffic lane driven by Todd V. Norris, age 49 of Shippensburg PA. 

None of the people in the westbound vehicles were injured.

MIlton Police said that while the investigation is not complete, alcohol and drug impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: 3/4/2017 12:45 a.m.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department and the Milton Police Department, two juveniles passed away following a vehicle collision that also left one adult woman in critical condition.

The two juveniles killed in the accident were aged three and one.

Officers tell us that a vehicle was involved in a chain reaction incident on the interstate, and managed to drift across the median and collided with a semi-truck on I-64 near mile marker 30 around 7 p.m. this evening.

The woman was transported via helicopter to a nearby medical center. 

Her condition is critical at this time.

According to officers, a third juvenile, age seven, was also injured in the crash. The child's condition is unknown at this time.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 are now opened. The westbound lanes remain closed while crews continue to work at the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information. 

ORIGINAL STORY

County Dispatchers have confirmed that all westbound and eastbound lanes are closed on I-64 near mile marker 30 between Milton and Culloden.

According to police with the Milton Police Department say a recreational vehicle collided with a semi-truck. 

Cpl. Dean Bishop of the Milton Police Department told our reporter on the scene that two people have died and one person is in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck is in stable condition. 

A helicopter has transported the patient in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

Crews are still working to assess debris and wreckage.

The accident was reported at 7:09 p.m.

Cabell County Sheriff's Deputies, Milton Police, and Cabell County EMS are responding to the accident.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • High Water Reported In Our Region

    High Water Reported In Our Region

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-06 00:13:22 GMT
    Heavy rains throughout the day Monday have caused some high water to occur in our region. From reports gathered, the areas hit the hardest were in Fayette and Raleigh Counties, where up to 2.5" of rainfall occurred during the day. FAYETTECTYOEM-E911: All road entering to the Town of Pax is CLOSED due to high water, Emergency Tunnel is open at... https://t.co/qp6pTT9SwW — Fayette Co Sheriff (@fayettesdwv) June 5, 2017 Other counties that received high water were Wyoming ...
    Heavy rains throughout the day Monday have caused some high water to occur in our region. From reports gathered, the areas hit the hardest were in Fayette and Raleigh Counties, where up to 2.5" of rainfall occurred during the day. FAYETTECTYOEM-E911: All road entering to the Town of Pax is CLOSED due to high water, Emergency Tunnel is open at... https://t.co/qp6pTT9SwW — Fayette Co Sheriff (@fayettesdwv) June 5, 2017 Other counties that received high water were Wyoming ...

  • Six injured in rollover accident reported in Cabell County

    Six injured in rollover accident reported in Cabell County

    Monday, June 5 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-06-05 20:13:20 GMT

    CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek.  The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved.  Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital.  The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...

    CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek.  The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved.  Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital.  The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...

  • Vehicle Rollover Shuts Down I-64E Lane in Putnam County

    Vehicle Rollover Shuts Down I-64E Lane in Putnam County

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:51 AM EDT2017-06-05 12:51:17 GMT

    TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39. It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident. Crews are currently clearing the scene.

    TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39. It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident. Crews are currently clearing the scene.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck

    Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:27:52 GMT

    A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn. 

    A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn. 

  • Free Mine Training Coal Academy offering free mining course in 2 locations

    Free Mine Training Coal Academy offering free mining course in 2 locations

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:58:04 GMT
    HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining training this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro.      The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program.      Underground mining training starts June 7 and electr...
    HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining training this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro.      The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program.      Underground mining training starts June 7 and electr...

  • Deputies arrest 8 in Fayette County drug investigation

    Deputies arrest 7 in Fayette County drug investigation

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:40:10 GMT

    Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more.  The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges.  Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ...

    Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more.  The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges.  Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.