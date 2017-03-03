Mother of Toddlers Killed in Vehicle Accident Charged with DUI

UPDATE: 3/6/2017 2:25 p.m.

According to a release from the Milton Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for Siera Burgess, 26, of Branchland, WV in relation to the death of her two infant children.

Burgess is being charged with two counts of DUI causing death, for both Skylor Cooper, 3, and Sarah Lee Cooper, 1.

Police say that blood samples from the crash and from the hospital lab contained evidence of driving under the influence.

Burgess is currently being treated at Cabell Huntington Hospital for injuries sustained during the accident.

Her 7-year-old daughter, Madilyn Burgess, is also recovering from her injuries.

UPDATE: 3/4/2017 2:30 p.m.

Sirea L. Burgess, 26, of Branchland in Lincoln County has been identified as the driver of the car in which her two children, ages 1 and 3, tragically lost their lives.

Burgess' other child, age 7, was also injured in the accident, and is currently at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Siera Burgess underwent surgery overnight for multiple injuries and is in critical condition.

According to police, Burgess crossed into the westbound lanes for unknown reasons in an area not equipped with a cable median barrier and struck a truck pulling a camper driven by Matthew Lemmerman, age 28 of Athens, Ohio and his wife Lauren, age 26 who were westbound in the passing lane,

Burgess then continued on and struck a tractor trailer in the traffic lane driven by Todd V. Norris, age 49 of Shippensburg PA.

None of the people in the westbound vehicles were injured.

MIlton Police said that while the investigation is not complete, alcohol and drug impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: 3/4/2017 12:45 a.m.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department and the Milton Police Department, two juveniles passed away following a vehicle collision that also left one adult woman in critical condition.

The two juveniles killed in the accident were aged three and one.

Officers tell us that a vehicle was involved in a chain reaction incident on the interstate, and managed to drift across the median and collided with a semi-truck on I-64 near mile marker 30 around 7 p.m. this evening.

The woman was transported via helicopter to a nearby medical center.

Her condition is critical at this time.

According to officers, a third juvenile, age seven, was also injured in the crash. The child's condition is unknown at this time.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 are now opened. The westbound lanes remain closed while crews continue to work at the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY

County Dispatchers have confirmed that all westbound and eastbound lanes are closed on I-64 near mile marker 30 between Milton and Culloden.

According to police with the Milton Police Department say a recreational vehicle collided with a semi-truck.

Cpl. Dean Bishop of the Milton Police Department told our reporter on the scene that two people have died and one person is in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck is in stable condition.

A helicopter has transported the patient in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

Crews are still working to assess debris and wreckage.

The accident was reported at 7:09 p.m.

Cabell County Sheriff's Deputies, Milton Police, and Cabell County EMS are responding to the accident.