UPDATE: Huntington Armed Robbery Suspect in Custody

UPDATE: 9:05 p.m. Friday, March 3rd, 2017

One person has been arrested in an armed robbery in Huntington Friday evening.

His identity has not been released yet.

We'll continue to provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

ORIGINAL

An armed robbery has occurred in Huntington Friday evening.

The robbery occurred at the C.V.S. store just before 7 p.m. on 29th Street in Huntington.

A male suspect brandished an automatic pistol in the robbery, though there are no injuries reported.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Law enforcement with the Milton Police Department and the Cabell County Sheriff Department have responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.