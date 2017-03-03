UPDATE: Huntington Armed Robbery Suspect in Custody - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Huntington Armed Robbery Suspect in Custody

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 9:05 p.m. Friday, March 3rd, 2017

One person has been arrested in an armed robbery in Huntington Friday evening.

His identity has not been released yet.

We'll continue to provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

ORIGINAL

An armed robbery has occurred in Huntington Friday evening.

The robbery occurred at the C.V.S. store just before 7 p.m. on 29th Street in Huntington.

A male suspect brandished an automatic pistol in the robbery, though there are no injuries reported.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Law enforcement with the Milton Police Department and the Cabell County Sheriff Department have responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Authorities Are Investigating A Fatal Fire In Wyoming County

    Authorities Are Investigating A Fatal Fire In Wyoming County

    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-06-05 02:44:08 GMT

    The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department told 59 News a house fire ignited in the Jesse area right off of Route 1 between Glen Fork and Jesse. Sheriff Parker with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department said the house was lit on fire in the early hours of this morning just before 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is being investigated as an arson. Deputies are certain someone lit the house on fire, killing the individual inside. Deputies are not releasing the identity of the pers...

    The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department told 59 News a house fire ignited in the Jesse area right off of Route 1 between Glen Fork and Jesse. Sheriff Parker with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department said the house was lit on fire in the early hours of this morning just before 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is being investigated as an arson. Deputies are certain someone lit the house on fire, killing the individual inside. Deputies are not releasing the identity of the pers...

  • Two People Flown To Hospital After Head-On Collision

    Two People Flown To Hospital After Head-On Collision

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-06-04 16:54:06 GMT
    Two people were flown to the hospital following an early morning collision. The accident occurred on Rt.35 in Mason County. The accident was a head-on style collision. Dispatchers tell us the road was shut down, but has since been reopened. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
    Two people were flown to the hospital following an early morning collision. The accident occurred on Rt.35 in Mason County. The accident was a head-on style collision. Dispatchers tell us the road was shut down, but has since been reopened. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Saturday, June 3 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-03 19:25:16 GMT

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Plaintiffs to Appeal Judge's Ruling in Nicholas BOE lawsuit

    Plaintiffs to Appeal Judge's Ruling in Nicholas BOE lawsuit

    Sunday, June 4 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-06-05 01:28:16 GMT

    Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation. Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward. This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value o...

    Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation. Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward. This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value o...

  • 110 Coal Mining Jobs to Be Added in Eastern Kentucky

    110 Coal Mining Jobs to Be Added in Eastern Kentucky

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:37:59 GMT
    PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Beech Creek Coal Company, an affiliate of Southern Coal Corporation, is restarting a large surface mine in Pike County, Kentucky. According to a release, the surface mine will be near Phelps, Kentucky.  Equipment is being assembled and hiring is in process. Once the mine is fully staffed, it will employ 110 workers and produce 500,000 tons of coal per year.  representative from the Company said this project will remain operational well into the f...
    PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Beech Creek Coal Company, an affiliate of Southern Coal Corporation, is restarting a large surface mine in Pike County, Kentucky. According to a release, the surface mine will be near Phelps, Kentucky.  Equipment is being assembled and hiring is in process. Once the mine is fully staffed, it will employ 110 workers and produce 500,000 tons of coal per year.  representative from the Company said this project will remain operational well into the f...

  • Wayne County Drug Bust Yields Meth, Cash, And A Gun

    Wayne County Drug Bust Yields Meth, Cash, And A Gun

    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-06-05 02:08:24 GMT

    Last night the DEU arrested a suspect from Kiahsville in the Wayne area. The suspect was in possession of a large quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine packaged for distribution and also in possession of Marijuana packaged for distribution. Patrol Deputies assisted the DEU. The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver X 2, Pseudoephedrine Altered, and two misdemeanors. We will update with new information as it becomes available.

    Last night the DEU arrested a suspect from Kiahsville in the Wayne area. The suspect was in possession of a large quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine packaged for distribution and also in possession of Marijuana packaged for distribution. Patrol Deputies assisted the DEU. The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver X 2, Pseudoephedrine Altered, and two misdemeanors. We will update with new information as it becomes available.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.