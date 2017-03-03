Some in Lincoln dealing with cold night on third day without power

On the night of Friday, March 3, 2017, thousands across West Virginia were still without power after storms rolled through the Wednesday before. Many of those people live in the Harts area of Lincoln County.

A walk in the dark to check on the generator has become a nightly task for 80-year-old Lucille Adkins.

"Not having any light outside, you can't see anything, it's dark as a dungeon. Then no light in the house unless you've got a flash light," the Harts area resident said.

On day three without power, the generator is keeping a couple lights and the refrigerators on in the house. But now money usually spent on food is going towards tanks to keep the generator going.

"I got two tanks today, that's $40 dollars, that won't last very long. By the time I get ready to go to bed that tank will probably be dry. I'll have to hook that other one up in the morning. If I don't I'm going to lose what I have in the top of my refrigerator," said Adkins.

In nearly 60 years in her Lincoln County home, she says she's never seen it this bad.

"This is the worst storm we've had," she said.

Up the road at the Big Ugly Community Center the power went back on Friday afternoon. But the Grow Appalachia Program that provides vegetables to 150 families has been pushed back at least a week.

"Because it's going to be that much longer before these seeds germinate because the haven't been sitting on heat mats," said Marta Pate who works at the community center.

Meanwhile back at Adkins' house, with the help of propane heater she's going to keep powering through.

"I'm tough, I'm tough," she said.

As of March 3, 2017, residents in that area were told by the power company that their power may not be back on until Sunday, March 5, 2017.