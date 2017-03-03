Teenager Injured in Shooting in Clay County

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m. March 4th, 2017

A 17-year old male teenager has been injured after a shooting in Clay County Friday night.

W.V. State Troopers say the shooting happened on 70 Coleman Drive in Lizemores at around 10:30 p.m.

Troopers determined that a 17-year-old juvenile male had been shot in the leg, and the suspect had fled the scene prior to the Troopers' arrival.

The shooting victim was subsequently transported by HealthNet helicopter to CAMC General Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

As the investigation progresses, Troopers learned that the victim had been shot by Daniel M. Craddock, of Wallback, WV, during some type of disturbance.

The Troopers secured the residence and were outside awaiting the issuance of a search warrant and for the State Police Crime Scene Team to respond, when they heard noises coming from the upper level of the home.

Subsequently, Troopers located the suspect, Daniel Craddock, who had reentered the home through a rear entryway, after the Troopers had initially cleared and secured the interior of the residence.

Craddock was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding.

This is an ongoing investigation and further criminal charges may be filed in the future.

ORIGINAL

A shooting has been reported in Clay County late Friday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Independence Road just south of Lizemores.

At this time, no word on injuries have been released at this time, nor whether anyone has been arrested in the case.

The West Virginia State Police is currently investigating the case.

We will update this story as soon as we receive more information.