Kentucky Deputies Searching for Bank Robber

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Carter County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man behind a bank robbery at a Kentucky First National Bank. A male subject entered the Willard Branch bank and demanded money. The suspect brandished a shot gun and fled the bank with cash. He got into a gold four-door car.

The male subject is described as about 6' 2' with dark hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt, dark jacket and a bandanna covering his face. 

The vehicle was recovered about a mile from First National Bank. During the investigation, sheriff deputies found that the car was stolen. 

Anyone with any information please contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 606-474-5616. All tips can be anonymous.

