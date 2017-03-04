Kentucky Deputies Searching for Bank Robber

Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more. The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges. Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ...
Authorities seized $1.3 million worth of cocaine inside a van parked at a Duson motel on Sunday.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando. On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate." Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon. Several r...
The Huntington Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a downtown Huntington shooting that occurred last week. The shooting occurred on May 31st at roughly 1:30 a.m. near a bar on 14th Street and 4th Avenue. RELATED STORY: http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/35552351/one-person-shot-in-huntington-overnight One man was injured in the shooting, William "Gucci" Orlando Robinson, 35, of Huntington. He sustained a non life-th...
British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians. A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people. Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut. "We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Dep...
Last night the DEU arrested a suspect from Kiahsville in the Wayne area. The suspect was in possession of a large quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine packaged for distribution and also in possession of Marijuana packaged for distribution. Patrol Deputies assisted the DEU. The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver X 2, Pseudoephedrine Altered, and two misdemeanors. We will update with new information as it becomes available.
Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation. Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward. This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value o...
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.
CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...
Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.
