Gro Huntington breaks ground on urban farm to help with recovery in Huntington

As the opioid epidemic continues to pummel the Tri-State region the need for recovery options is not going anywhere. So now one group is trying a new approach.

It may sound like a normal Saturday working around the yard with saws and drills, but it's actually the start of something new for Huntington.

"This is something that's a completely different approach to the recovery community in Huntington and I hope that it does great things, I know that it will," said John Skaggs, a recovering addicts who is also on the Gro Huntington board.

It's the first day of work on the city's first community garden focused on adults. The urban farm is a Gro Huntington project. The non-profit helps those in recovery through various forms of therapy. Farming is the newest and will be a supplement to recovery programs. While in recovery participants can choose to volunteer with the garden learning the upkeep skills and more like how to market and sell the produce to local vendors.

"We're just presenting a different model and if it resonates with a few people then that's awesome and really powerful," said Jeannie Harrison, Executive Director of Gro Huntington.

It already is resonating. Kristian Karnes has been in Recovery Point of Huntington for nearly a year. He's part of a group from the recovery center who volunteered to help with the build turning a spot that used to be full with crumbling buildings into the urban farm.

"Before I didn't want to help anyone but myself, so this right here I mean it's just amazing being able to get out and help other people," he said.

Now they're creating growth not just for themselves, but also for the community around them.

"I'm trying to be more useful instead of being useless," said Karnes.

"We're not part of the problem anymore, we're part of the solution," said Eric Reed who is also in recovery.

The plan is to finish construction of the garden itself on Sunday, March 5, 2016. Then the plan is to start planting produce in it as soon as possible.

Some of Gro Huntington's other therapy sessions will also be offered there.