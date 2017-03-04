Gro Huntington breaks ground on urban farm to help with recovery - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Gro Huntington breaks ground on urban farm to help with recovery in Huntington

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Halperin, Reporter
Connect

As the opioid epidemic continues to pummel the Tri-State region the need for recovery options is not going anywhere. So now one group is trying a new approach.

It may sound like a normal Saturday working around the yard with saws and drills, but it's actually the start of something new for Huntington.

"This is something that's a completely different approach to the recovery community in Huntington and I hope that it does great things, I know that it will," said John Skaggs, a recovering addicts who is also on the Gro Huntington board.

It's the first day of work on the city's first community garden focused on adults. The urban farm is a Gro Huntington project. The non-profit helps those in recovery through various forms of therapy. Farming is the newest and will be a supplement to recovery programs. While in recovery participants can choose to volunteer with the garden learning the upkeep skills and more like how to market and sell the produce to local vendors.

"We're just presenting a different model and if it resonates with a few people then that's awesome and really powerful," said Jeannie Harrison, Executive Director of Gro Huntington.

It already is resonating. Kristian Karnes has been in Recovery Point of Huntington for nearly a year. He's part of a group from the recovery center who volunteered to help with the build turning a spot that used to be full with crumbling buildings into the urban farm.

"Before I didn't want to help anyone but myself, so this right here I mean it's just amazing being able to get out and help other people," he said.

Now they're creating growth not just for themselves, but also for the community around them.

"I'm trying to be more useful instead of being useless," said Karnes.

"We're not part of the problem anymore, we're part of the solution," said Eric Reed who is also in recovery. 

The plan is to finish construction of the garden itself on Sunday, March 5, 2016. Then the plan is to start planting produce in it as soon as possible.
Some of Gro Huntington's other therapy sessions will also be offered there.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Boy, 10, with life-threatening illness granted wish to meet April the giraffe

    Boy, 10, with life-threatening illness granted wish to meet April the giraffe

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:21:36 GMT
    HARPURSVILLE, NY (INSIDE EDITION) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy who suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder got the opportunity of a lifetime as he met his favorite animal and the world’s most beloved viral star — April the giraffe. It was a day Alex Johnson won’t soon forget as the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his desire to meet the giraffe after he and more than a million others waited for the animal to give birth earlier this year. Johnson, who ...
    HARPURSVILLE, NY (INSIDE EDITION) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy who suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder got the opportunity of a lifetime as he met his favorite animal and the world’s most beloved viral star — April the giraffe. It was a day Alex Johnson won’t soon forget as the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his desire to meet the giraffe after he and more than a million others waited for the animal to give birth earlier this year. Johnson, who ...

  • Truck driver loses load of beer all over highway

    Truck driver loses load of beer all over highway

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-06-08 01:47:19 GMT
    TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road. Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up. The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay.
    TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road. Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up. The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay.

  • Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:35:58 GMT
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans

    One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-08 03:39:50 GMT

    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

  • Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-06-07 13:00:49 GMT
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...

  • State Police investigate thefts from WV mine sites

    State Police investigate thefts from WV mine sites

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:44:50 GMT
    WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - State Troopers are asking for help from the community in an investigation into thefts at coal mines in Raleigh and Boone Counties.  The thefts happened at three different mine sites during the month of May.  The case is being investigated by the Whitesville Detachment of the State Police. Investigators said there are at least three individuals involved in stealing items from the mines.  They were caught on video taken on the mine property. The su...
    WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - State Troopers are asking for help from the community in an investigation into thefts at coal mines in Raleigh and Boone Counties.  The thefts happened at three different mine sites during the month of May.  The case is being investigated by the Whitesville Detachment of the State Police. Investigators said there are at least three individuals involved in stealing items from the mines.  They were caught on video taken on the mine property. The su...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.