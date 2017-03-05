Pedestrian Succumbs to Injuries After Being Stuck by Vehicle in Huntington

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

According Chief Chief Ciccarelli of the Huntington Police Department, the woman struck by a vehicle Sunday has died.

Linda Harless, 64, was transported after being struck in the 2700 Block of 5th Avenue in Huntington.

Police are not pursuing criminal charges at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers with Cabell County 911 informs us that a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in the 2700 Block of 5th Avenue in Huntington.

Huntington Police Department, Huntington Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS are all responding to the accident.

1 person has been transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Dispatch also states that the 2700 Block of 5th Avenue will be shut down until further notice while the scene is investigated and re-created.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.