E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Peanut Butter Substitute - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Peanut Butter Substitute

Posted: Updated:

A peanut butter substitute sold by an Illinois company is being recalled because 12 cases of E. coli have been linked to the product. 

Glenview-based I.M. Health SoyNut Butter Co . is voluntarily recalling its SoyNut Butter products. 

E. coli cases in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon have been linked to the nut-free product 

Illinois public health Director Dr. Nirav Shah says some E. coli infections are mild but others may be life-threatening. Young children are particularly vulnerable. 

Health officials recommend people not eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy-brand SoyNut Butter products or granola coated with the company’s SoyNut Butter. 

The affected jars have a “Best Buy” date of August 30 or August 31 of 2018, CBS Chicago reports

The CDC stresses the outbreak is likely to grow. Consumers are urged to seal jars tightly before disposing of them in the trash to ensure children and animals cannot get to them.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • KCHA Announces Low-Cost Animal Care Program, 'Fix Charleston'

    KCHA Announces Low-Cost Animal Care Program, 'Fix Charleston'

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-06-06 21:03:04 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association has opened a new clinic that offers low cost animal care for any cat or dog in the region. According to a release, The KCHA's Fix Charleston clinic will offer low-cost, high quality care regardless of income or county of residence. The new facility will be located on the lower-level of KCHA's Greenbrier Street location in Charleston. Services include but are not limited to, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and deworming. ...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association has opened a new clinic that offers low cost animal care for any cat or dog in the region. According to a release, The KCHA's Fix Charleston clinic will offer low-cost, high quality care regardless of income or county of residence. The new facility will be located on the lower-level of KCHA's Greenbrier Street location in Charleston. Services include but are not limited to, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and deworming. ...

  • WV Kid Sings and Plays Amazing Grace at WV Legislature

    WV Kid Sings and Plays Amazing Grace at WV Legislature

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:18:12 GMT

    The West Virginia House of Delegates opened with an incredible performance today. 

    The West Virginia House of Delegates opened with an incredible performance today. 

  • Kentucky supplier recalls more than 22,000 pounds of beef

    Kentucky supplier recalls more than 22,000 pounds of beef

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-06-06 17:26:26 GMT
    LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Creation Gardens Inc. products subject to the recall were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The department says the problem was discovered Mon...
    LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Creation Gardens Inc. products subject to the recall were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The department says the problem was discovered Mon...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Florida Woman Let Snake Bite Baby As Learning Opportunity

    Florida Woman Let Snake Bite Baby As Learning Opportunity

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:26 AM EDT2017-06-06 14:26:18 GMT

    SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa’s ABC Action News she has no regrets for “introducing” the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The woman, who wasn’t identified because she

    SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa’s ABC Action News she has no regrets for “introducing” the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The woman, who wasn’t identified because she

  • Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County

    Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-06 15:10:23 GMT
    CLAY COUNTY, WV - Crews responded to tractor-trailer fire involving an explosion in Newton early this morning. The accident occurred near the 31 mile marker of I-79 Southbound.  Upon arrival, crews discovered a box trailer hauling ground pork on fire. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, multiple crews were on the scene for roughly 2 and a half hours before the Department of Highways took over. No injuries were reported due to the accident. Clendenin and Big Ot...
    CLAY COUNTY, WV - Crews responded to tractor-trailer fire involving an explosion in Newton early this morning. The accident occurred near the 31 mile marker of I-79 Southbound.  Upon arrival, crews discovered a box trailer hauling ground pork on fire. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, multiple crews were on the scene for roughly 2 and a half hours before the Department of Highways took over. No injuries were reported due to the accident. Clendenin and Big Ot...

  • Police: Mom used pliers to remove son’s teeth in Walmart bathroom

    Police: Mom used pliers to remove son’s teeth in Walmart bathroom

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-06-06 21:02:55 GMT
    AMERICAN FORK, UT (ABC4 Utah) — Police call it “child abuse in its purest form.” A Utah woman faces child abuse charges after police say she pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom. Police say on April 2, Jeannine Cherilynn Isom went into Walmart and bought hand sanitizer and needle nose pliers.  According to police, she took her 7-year-old son into the restroom and pulled out two of his teeth with the pliers. “She proceeded to us...
    AMERICAN FORK, UT (ABC4 Utah) — Police call it “child abuse in its purest form.” A Utah woman faces child abuse charges after police say she pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom. Police say on April 2, Jeannine Cherilynn Isom went into Walmart and bought hand sanitizer and needle nose pliers.  According to police, she took her 7-year-old son into the restroom and pulled out two of his teeth with the pliers. “She proceeded to us...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.