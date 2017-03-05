11th Annual Fire & Rescue School brings hundreds of emergency pe - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

11th Annual Fire & Rescue School brings hundreds of emergency personnel to Sissonville

By Eric Halperin, Reporter
So far in 2017 at least 10 West Virginians have died in fires.That number weighs heavily on first responders from across the mountain state who came to Kanawha County for the state's largest training event.

No one was actually stuck inside a wrecked car a group of firefighters were practicing on for when they may have to respond to a scene just like it. Sissonville Fire Chief Tim Gooch says keeping up with the ways cars are changing is one of the hardest parts of the job.

"Some cars are electric, we have to deal with  that because you have high voltage," he said.

It's just one of the many exercises that was going on at the 11th annual Sissonville Fire And Rescue School.

"Even how to deal with meth labs, how to deal with hoarder fires," said Chief Gooch about some of the other training sessions and classes.

More than 600 first responders from across West Virginia and other states make it the largest training event in the state.

"We're very proud of the fact that a lot of people come here to see how we train and to train with us," said Sissonville Fire Instructor Tom Miller about the event being in his community.

Seeing how younger firefighters interact with the more experienced crews is one of his favorite parts. They train alongside one another just like they'll respond alongside one another when the real emergency calls come.

"To take these skills and go back to their community and help their own families and their own communities," said Miller.

One of the biggest reasons for the training is to prepare first responders so they do not get hurt at the dangerous scenes they go to. More training will also be taking place the weekend of March 11, 2017.

