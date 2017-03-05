Numerous Lines Down in Kanawha County Due to Accident - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Numerous Lines Down in Kanawha County Due to Accident

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Numerous power lines are down in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County due to a single vehicle accident.

The accident was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 6700 block of MacCorkle Avenue S.W. in Jefferson.

According to dispatchers, a vehicle struck a power pole in that area, bringing down several lines into the roadway area.

The vehicle swerved to the right of the roadway, flipped, and took out a power pole. 

Nearly 400 A.E.P. customers are without power while crews work to fix that pole. Power restoration is expected to occur around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

With the power being out, stoplights are not working in that area. One westbound lane of MacCorkle Avenue in that area is closed at this time while A.E.P. crews work to fix the snapped pole.

One male driver and a baby were entrapped in that vehicle and had to be extricated. The male driver refused treatment at the scene. The baby was strapped properly and was not injured in the crash.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

