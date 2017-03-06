Ceremonial maple tapping this week

More News More>>

Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ... INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...

KCHA Announces Low-Cost Animal Care Program, 'Fix Charleston' KCHA Announces Low-Cost Animal Care Program, 'Fix Charleston' KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association has opened a new clinic that offers low cost animal care for any cat or dog in the region. According to a release, The KCHA's Fix Charleston clinic will offer low-cost, high quality care regardless of income or county of residence. The new facility will be located on the lower-level of KCHA's Greenbrier Street location in Charleston. Services include but are not limited to, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and deworming. ... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association has opened a new clinic that offers low cost animal care for any cat or dog in the region. According to a release, The KCHA's Fix Charleston clinic will offer low-cost, high quality care regardless of income or county of residence. The new facility will be located on the lower-level of KCHA's Greenbrier Street location in Charleston. Services include but are not limited to, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and deworming. ...

Kentucky supplier recalls more than 22,000 pounds of beef Kentucky supplier recalls more than 22,000 pounds of beef LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Creation Gardens Inc. products subject to the recall were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The department says the problem was discovered Mon... LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Creation Gardens Inc. products subject to the recall were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The department says the problem was discovered Mon...

$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale $49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Southwest Airlines has kicked off its twice a year fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Columbus if you’re not looking to go far. The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel dates between August 22 and December 13. There are also other restrictions, like the fact you won’t be able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only. Regardless of the fine print (which you can rea... COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Southwest Airlines has kicked off its twice a year fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Columbus if you’re not looking to go far. The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel dates between August 22 and December 13. There are also other restrictions, like the fact you won’t be able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only. Regardless of the fine print (which you can rea...

Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance. Amazon says customers who get benefits such as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, can pay $5.99 per month for membership, which would include free shipping and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video. The regular annual membership is $99 per year. But those who cannot afford to pay up front have to pay $10.99... NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance. Amazon says customers who get benefits such as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, can pay $5.99 per month for membership, which would include free shipping and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video. The regular annual membership is $99 per year. But those who cannot afford to pay up front have to pay $10.99...

UPDATE: 7 Victims Killed, 48 Injured Including 1 American UPDATE: 7 Victims Killed, 48 Injured Including 1 American British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians. A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people. Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut. "We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Dep... British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians. A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people. Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut. "We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Dep...

WVU President Named Executive Committee Chair of Big 12 WVU President Named Executive Committee Chair of Big 12 WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Starting July 1, Dr. E. Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University, will take the helm as Chair of the Committee of the Big 12 Conference, according to a release from the Big 12 Conference. In 2009, Time magazine named him one of the top 10 university presidents in the United States. Gee served his first term as WVU President from 1981-85. Gee also led the University of Colorado (1985-1990), Brown University (1998-2000) and Vanderbilt University (2001-2... WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Starting July 1, Dr. E. Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University, will take the helm as Chair of the Committee of the Big 12 Conference, according to a release from the Big 12 Conference. In 2009, Time magazine named him one of the top 10 university presidents in the United States. Gee served his first term as WVU President from 1981-85. Gee also led the University of Colorado (1985-1990), Brown University (1998-2000) and Vanderbilt University (2001-2...