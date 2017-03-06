National Oreo Cookie Day - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

National Oreo Cookie Day

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

Today is National Oreo Cookie Day! Nabisco first developed the Oreo in 1912.
Back then it was called the "Oreo Biscuit." It was renamed the "Oreo Sandwich" in 1921."

By 1948 it became the "Oreo Creme Sandwich."

Today, there are dozens of varieties of Oreos, sold in more than 100 countries.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store

    Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-06-07 14:00:21 GMT

    In all, Ghanem said the peahen was in the store for 90 minutes and broke $500 worth of the family store’s best bottles, including champagne

    In all, Ghanem said the peahen was in the store for 90 minutes and broke $500 worth of the family store’s best bottles, including champagne

  • Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-06-07 13:00:49 GMT
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...

  • KCHA Announces Low-Cost Animal Care Program, 'Fix Charleston'

    KCHA Announces Low-Cost Animal Care Program, 'Fix Charleston'

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-06-06 21:03:04 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association has opened a new clinic that offers low cost animal care for any cat or dog in the region. According to a release, The KCHA's Fix Charleston clinic will offer low-cost, high quality care regardless of income or county of residence. The new facility will be located on the lower-level of KCHA's Greenbrier Street location in Charleston. Services include but are not limited to, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and deworming. ...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association has opened a new clinic that offers low cost animal care for any cat or dog in the region. According to a release, The KCHA's Fix Charleston clinic will offer low-cost, high quality care regardless of income or county of residence. The new facility will be located on the lower-level of KCHA's Greenbrier Street location in Charleston. Services include but are not limited to, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and deworming. ...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County

    Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:56:29 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...

  • Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-06-07 13:00:49 GMT
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...

  • Police: Mom used pliers to remove son’s teeth in Walmart bathroom

    Police: Mom used pliers to remove son’s teeth in Walmart bathroom

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-06-06 21:02:55 GMT
    AMERICAN FORK, UT (ABC4 Utah) — Police call it “child abuse in its purest form.” A Utah woman faces child abuse charges after police say she pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom. Police say on April 2, Jeannine Cherilynn Isom went into Walmart and bought hand sanitizer and needle nose pliers.  According to police, she took her 7-year-old son into the restroom and pulled out two of his teeth with the pliers. “She proceeded to us...
    AMERICAN FORK, UT (ABC4 Utah) — Police call it “child abuse in its purest form.” A Utah woman faces child abuse charges after police say she pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom. Police say on April 2, Jeannine Cherilynn Isom went into Walmart and bought hand sanitizer and needle nose pliers.  According to police, she took her 7-year-old son into the restroom and pulled out two of his teeth with the pliers. “She proceeded to us...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.