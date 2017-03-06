Chicago goes full week without fatal shooting

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they're waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...

Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...

Police: Mom used pliers to remove son's teeth in Walmart bathroom Police: Mom used pliers to remove son's teeth in Walmart bathroom AMERICAN FORK, UT (ABC4 Utah) — Police call it "child abuse in its purest form." A Utah woman faces child abuse charges after police say she pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom. Police say on April 2, Jeannine Cherilynn Isom went into Walmart and bought hand sanitizer and needle nose pliers. According to police, she took her 7-year-old son into the restroom and pulled out two of his teeth with the pliers. "She proceeded to us...

Florida Woman Let Snake Bite Baby As Learning Opportunity Florida Woman Let Snake Bite Baby As Learning Opportunity SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa's ABC Action News she has no regrets for "introducing" the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff's Office is investigating. The woman, who wasn't identified because she

Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing KY Teenager Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing KY Teenager JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Kacie Nicole Justice, 17, was last seen by family members at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 4th. She is from the Stambaugh, Kentucky area. She was last seen wearing a blue UK hoodie with pink lettering and black converse shoes. She has brown, hazel eyes, and waist length brown hair and weighs approximately 135 lbs. If anyone has any information of her where...

Two Huntington Men Arrested for Abduction, Abusing Man on Multiple Occasions Two Huntington Men Arrested for Abduction, Abusing Man on Multiple Occasions HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested on several felony charges after tying up a man in a trailer, abusing him on multiple occasions, and shooting at him with the intent of killing him. According to a criminal complaint, during the morning hours of May 26th, three men were at a trailer with a victim on the 4400 block of Altizer Avenue in Huntington, WV. While at the trailer, the three males forced the victim, Robert Lewingdom, into the trailer at gunpoint, wher...

Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County CLAY COUNTY, WV - Crews responded to tractor-trailer fire involving an explosion in Newton early this morning. The accident occurred near the 31 mile marker of I-79 Southbound. Upon arrival, crews discovered a box trailer hauling ground pork on fire. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, multiple crews were on the scene for roughly 2 and a half hours before the Department of Highways took over. No injuries were reported due to the accident. Clendenin and Big Ot...