Southridge TGI Friday's Permanently Closes Today

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County family wants court officials to take another look at speeding fines assessed from a traffic violation. Parents of a teenager told the news station that their daughter was slapped with a speeding ticket fine higher than what most people normally see. Eight months after getting a license, Talia Harvey is dealing with not just a speeding ticket, but a very pricey one. "I kind of misjudged how fast I was going," th...

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and Founder of Facebook, announced today that the social media company will be partnering with several organizations in an attempt to help response teams communicate more effectively during natural disasters and crises. Also joining the partnership are UNICEF, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the World Food Programme. "When there's a flood, earthquake, fire or other natural disaster, response organizations need accu...

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Chipotle is showing its appreciation for nurses by offering a buy one, get one free deal for those in the profession on June 14. Nurses just have to bring a valid ID into any United States or Canada location on Wednesday to get BOGO burritos, burrito bowls, salads, or tacos. The deal is not valid on online, mobile, or fax orders, or combined with other coupons and promotions, the restaurant chain says. Get all the details on this tasty "Code Burrito&rd...

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they're waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association has opened a new clinic that offers low cost animal care for any cat or dog in the region. According to a release, The KCHA's Fix Charleston clinic will offer low-cost, high quality care regardless of income or county of residence. The new facility will be located on the lower-level of KCHA's Greenbrier Street location in Charleston. Services include but are not limited to, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and deworming. ...

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination. USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Creation Gardens Inc. products subject to the recall were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The department says the problem was discovered Mon...

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Southwest Airlines has kicked off its twice a year fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Columbus if you're not looking to go far. The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel dates between August 22 and December 13. There are also other restrictions, like the fact you won't be able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only. Regardless of the fine print (which you can rea...